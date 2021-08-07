Sign up
219 / 365
Before a Rain
A small thunderstorm was moving in and it started to really blow before the rain. It doesn’t show as well in a still image.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
1
1
Peter Mitchell
@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
219
photos
20
followers
21
following
60% complete
212
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
7th August 2021 4:26pm
Tags
landscape
,
storm
Krista Marson
ace
Stunning
August 8th, 2021
