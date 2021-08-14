Previous
Sunset by mitchell304
226 / 365

Sunset

I had planned a different shot for this evening but when I got to the location I realized it was not going to work. The smoke from the fires has reached us, although not as bad as the interior. I moved to another spot and took this instead.
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
61% complete

