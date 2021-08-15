Previous
Next
Tiny Spider by mitchell304
227 / 365

Tiny Spider

I was taking some shots of thin cucumber slices when I noticed this tiny spider. It was so small I didn’t know it was a spider until looking really closely. It moved to the edge of this cucumber slice so I took this shot.
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada I completed a 365 photo project 10 years ago which I had done in order to learn more about my camera and...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise