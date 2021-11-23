Previous
Moonrise 2 by mitchell304
Moonrise 2

I had not planned to take another shot of the moon but I had not taken anything yet today. I saw the moon was visible so went out and took a few shots.
Peter Mitchell

@mitchell304
Vancouver Island, BC, Canada
