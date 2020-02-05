Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2895
Leaf shapes
For Flash of Red theme.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
3831
photos
186
followers
169
following
793% complete
View this month »
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
Latest from all albums
2891
2892
903
2893
904
2894
905
2895
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
for2020
,
feb20words
Diana
ace
Fabulous shapes and texture.
February 5th, 2020
Karly
ace
I love the crumpled look of these leaves.
February 5th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful shapes and textures of these crumbled leaves ! fav
February 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close