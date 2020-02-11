Sign up
Photo 2901
Looking down
on the city of Pittsburgh, PA. This is an older shot taken from the UPMC building. It's for the Flash of Red month.
11th February 2020
11th Feb 20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
downtown
,
city
,
looking down
,
for2020
,
feb20words
Barb
ace
Wonderful perspective!
February 11th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Wow, an incredible pov.
February 11th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and great perspective.
February 11th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super pov and capture !
February 11th, 2020
Paul
ace
I know this intersection! Nice capture!
February 11th, 2020
bruni
ace
Great pov.. looking down from heights makes me squeezy, even this picture.
February 11th, 2020
365 Project
close