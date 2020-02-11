Previous
Looking down by mittens
Photo 2901

Looking down

on the city of Pittsburgh, PA. This is an older shot taken from the UPMC building. It's for the Flash of Red month.
11th February 2020 11th Feb 20

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Barb ace
Wonderful perspective!
February 11th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Wow, an incredible pov.
February 11th, 2020  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and great perspective.
February 11th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super pov and capture !
February 11th, 2020  
Paul ace
I know this intersection! Nice capture!
February 11th, 2020  
bruni ace
Great pov.. looking down from heights makes me squeezy, even this picture.
February 11th, 2020  
