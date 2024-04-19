Previous
Sky 19 by mittens
Sky 19

Storm coming in. We had some heavy rain from it but it didn't last long.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana ace
Such a fabulous dramatic sky capture!
April 19th, 2024  
