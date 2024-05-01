Previous
My April One Subject Calendar view by mittens
My April One Subject Calendar view

I love the sky and had fun doing the one subject month.
mittens (Marilyn)

Casablanca ace
Makes for a lovely calendar
May 1st, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful “sky” month.
May 1st, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
A lovely calendar view.
May 1st, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Doesn't it look great as a compilation, well done for completing it
May 1st, 2024  
JackieR ace
you were so creative with this theme, i really enjoyed a daily look at your sky
May 1st, 2024  
