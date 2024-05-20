Previous
Enjoying the shade by mittens
Enjoying the shade

This is my daughter's dog, Nukka. She is a Malamute and gets too hot when it's warm out and likes to relax in the shade.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Lovely shot of Nukka, with such thick fur I would also stay in the shade.
May 20th, 2024  
She's beautiful. Great portrait of her.
May 20th, 2024  
Nukka is beautiful! And smart! :-)
May 20th, 2024  
Monica
Beautiful!
May 20th, 2024  
