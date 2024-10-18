Sign up
Photo 1302
Let's play hockey
For the 52 week challenge. This week's theme is "humor."
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
4
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
52wc-2024-w42
Diana
ace
Oh that is hilarious, what a wonderful find and shot.
October 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Hope they will not catch their death of cold !!
October 18th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Its been a long game
October 18th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
It must be her been a very long, slow game :)
October 18th, 2024
