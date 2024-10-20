Previous
Colorful leaves by mittens
Photo 4508

Colorful leaves

20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1235% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Lovely light on these pretty autumn leaves!
October 20th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Such a lovely colour!
October 20th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great color and texture
October 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very pretty colored leaves.
October 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise