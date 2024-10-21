Previous
Roses by mittens
Photo 4509

Roses

There is still a couple of roses on my rose bush.
I'll use this for the 52 week challenge and this week is photographer's choice and I'm going to use fall colors as my theme.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
Corinne C ace
Wonderfully captured
October 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great focus, colorful background
October 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
October 21st, 2024  
