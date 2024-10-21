Sign up
Previous
Photo 4509
Roses
There is still a couple of roses on my rose bush.
I'll use this for the 52 week challenge and this week is photographer's choice and I'm going to use fall colors as my theme.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
3
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5850
photos
159
followers
149
following
1235% complete
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Tags
52wc-2024-w43
Corinne C
ace
Wonderfully captured
October 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great focus, colorful background
October 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
October 21st, 2024
