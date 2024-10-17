Previous
Hurry up that tree by mittens
Photo 1301

Hurry up that tree

HeeHee This was in someone's yard.
This is for the 52 week challenge and this week's theme is "humor."
17th October 2024

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
Photo Details

Diana ace
I had to smile at this, well spotted and captured.
October 17th, 2024  
