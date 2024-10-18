Sign up
Previous
Photo 4506
A barn
Have a great weekend everyone.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
6
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5845
photos
159
followers
149
following
Diana
ace
Another wonderful find and capture, Love the white wood against that beautiful sky. Have a great weekend too Marilyn.
October 18th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Nice shot of a great looking barn
October 18th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
October 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a big barn ! - looks newly painted !
October 18th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely find
October 18th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
That's a very high barn.
October 18th, 2024
