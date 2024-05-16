Previous
Kousa Dogwood by mittens
Photo 4353

Kousa Dogwood

I love the tinge of pink on the flowers of this on this tree. Some trees are all white.
16th May 2024 16th May 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Helene ace
That's so pretty
May 16th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Pretty
May 16th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous! So delicate.
May 16th, 2024  
