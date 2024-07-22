Sign up
Previous
Photo 4419
Turkey vulture
I managed to get a quick shot of him as he was taking off from a post.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
9
7
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Views
20
Comments
9
Fav's
7
bird
,
turkey vulture
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
July 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and timing.
July 22nd, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wonderful capture!
July 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
A lovely capture!
July 22nd, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Gorgeous capture of this beauty.
July 22nd, 2024
Lin
ace
Fabulous.
July 22nd, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Well done.
July 22nd, 2024
Simply Amanda
Cool perspective!!
July 22nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
They are beautiful while flying
July 22nd, 2024
