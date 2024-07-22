Previous
Turkey vulture by mittens
Photo 4419

Turkey vulture

I managed to get a quick shot of him as he was taking off from a post.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
22nd July 2024 22nd Jul 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and timing.
July 22nd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful capture!
July 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
A lovely capture!
July 22nd, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Gorgeous capture of this beauty.
July 22nd, 2024  
Lin ace
Fabulous.
July 22nd, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
Well done.
July 22nd, 2024  
Simply Amanda
Cool perspective!!
July 22nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
They are beautiful while flying
July 22nd, 2024  
