Previous
Photo 4416
Reaching for the sky
This is an older shot from a couple of months ago.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
5
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4416
Barb
ace
Good pov, Marilyn! I like how it causes my eye to gaze upward!
July 19th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
They look like bulrushes, lovely shot
July 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
All the bullrushes on the verge of bursting to release all the seeds !!
July 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, you must have been pretty low down.
July 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely shot! Nice to see the cattails.
July 19th, 2024
