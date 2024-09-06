Sign up
Previous
Photo 4464
Bales of hay
...in the countryside of Pennsylvania.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
3
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Photo Details
Tags
52wc-2024-w36
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks like a simple life but i know its a lot of hard work
Beautiful;
September 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, I can picture them rolling down the hill.
September 6th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Yes, you have Autumn there too. Lovely scene
September 6th, 2024
