Bales of hay by mittens
Photo 4464

Bales of hay

...in the countryside of Pennsylvania.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks like a simple life but i know its a lot of hard work
Beautiful;
September 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, I can picture them rolling down the hill.
September 6th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Yes, you have Autumn there too. Lovely scene
September 6th, 2024  
