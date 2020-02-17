Sign up
Photo 2907
Teeth brushing time
This week's Flash of Red topic is, "A glimpse into your everyday life." I'll start mine with brushing teeth.
You can learn more about it here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43099/february-is-almost-here-it-s-time-for-a-flash-of-red
17th February 2020
17th Feb 20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
toothbrush
,
for2020
