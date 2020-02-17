Previous
Teeth brushing time by mittens
Photo 2907

Teeth brushing time

This week's Flash of Red topic is, "A glimpse into your everyday life." I'll start mine with brushing teeth.
You can learn more about it here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43099/february-is-almost-here-it-s-time-for-a-flash-of-red
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
