Time to post on 365 by mittens
Photo 2909

Time to post on 365

For Flash of Red month with topic A Glimpse of Your Everyday.
The pencil holder was made by my granddaughter.
19th February 2020 19th Feb 20

mittens (Marilyn)

Diana ace
That's a clever one Marilyn 😉
February 19th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
very creative
February 19th, 2020  
