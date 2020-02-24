Previous
High key auto by mittens
Photo 2914

High key auto

For Flash of Red Month. This week's theme is High Key or Low Key. You can learn more here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43099/february-is-almost-here-it-s-time-for-a-flash-of-red
I'm stretching myself with high key as I'm not used to trying it but I like trying to learn new things. I'm really liking this month of Flash of Red.
mittens (Marilyn)

