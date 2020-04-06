Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2956
"...and moss grows fat on a rolling stone."
From the song American Pie by Don McLean.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
1
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
3915
photos
187
followers
174
following
809% complete
View this month »
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
Tags
stones
,
moss
Emilie Cartoun
ace
Fat moss! Beautiful!
April 6th, 2020
