Photo 3025
Bare trees
This was taken back in February and I saw that one of the words of the month is black and white so I thought I would use this one for the word.
Hope you all have a great weekend.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
black and white
winter
trees
june20words
Lou Ann
ace
It is beautiful in B&W!
June 26th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It definitely feels like winter with the trees so bare and the stark contrast of the light across their trunks in black and white. Good shot!
June 26th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely in black & white - fav
June 26th, 2020
