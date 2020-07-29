Previous
Next
A quiet lake by mittens
Photo 3053

A quiet lake

This was a pretty little lake we stumbled upon last weekend.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
836% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Lovely pov, greenery, reflections
July 29th, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
I like all the shades of green. Very pretty and peaceful.
July 29th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
July 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise