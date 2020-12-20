Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3183
Ornament wreath
Hanging in my front hallway.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4192
photos
178
followers
167
following
872% complete
View this month »
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
Latest from all albums
3177
3178
3179
975
3180
3181
3182
3183
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wreath
,
dec20words
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful! Wouldn't be Christmas without that beautiful red.
December 20th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful ! love the red at Christmas !
December 20th, 2020
Paul
ace
Nice shot. We have one similar.
December 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close