Photo 3184
Ready for the holidsys
A pretty house we passed when driving through this neighborhood.
21st December 2020
21st Dec 20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4193
photos
178
followers
167
following
872% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
house
,
holiday
,
decorations
,
dec20words
Lin
ace
Beautifully captured .
December 21st, 2020
KV
ace
Lovely decorations nice!
December 21st, 2020
Diana
ace
That really looks lovely.
December 21st, 2020
