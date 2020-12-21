Previous
Ready for the holidsys by mittens
Photo 3184

Ready for the holidsys

A pretty house we passed when driving through this neighborhood.
21st December 2020 21st Dec 20

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Lin ace
Beautifully captured .
December 21st, 2020  
KV ace
Lovely decorations nice!
December 21st, 2020  
Diana ace
That really looks lovely.
December 21st, 2020  
