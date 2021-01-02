Previous
Fence on a hill by mittens
Photo 3193

Fence on a hill

This caught my eye on one of our recent drives.
Thank you for stopping by and I hope you all had a wonderful New Year's holiday.
mittens (Marilyn)

Great minimal capture!
January 2nd, 2021  
You have a wonderful eye Marilyn, stunning capture.
January 2nd, 2021  
Beautiful isolated scene!
January 2nd, 2021  
