View at the stoplight by mittens
View at the stoplight

We were in the car sitting at a stoplight in this town and I decided to snap a picture out the window of these interesting buildings. :)
11th January 2021 11th Jan 21

mittens (Marilyn)

Looks like a sunny day. love the architecture. looks like someone is moving something. do you know why the flag is flying halve mast.
January 11th, 2021  
Great angle shot and what wonderful looking architecture
January 11th, 2021  
I'm loving the light and shadow in this image, especially the glare of sun in the window. Nicely captured, Marilyn!
January 11th, 2021  
