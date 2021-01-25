Previous
Next
Rose and other flowers by mittens
Photo 3214

Rose and other flowers

From a bouquet my husband gave me for our anniversary. :)
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
880% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Beautifully captured.
January 25th, 2021  
Mallory ace
Wow, this is gorgeous.
January 25th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Very pretty. Congratulations.
January 25th, 2021  
Anne ❀ ace
Happy anniversary! Lovely image!
January 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise