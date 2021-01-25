Sign up
Photo 3214
Rose and other flowers
From a bouquet my husband gave me for our anniversary. :)
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
4
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
flowers
,
rose
,
anything
,
jan21words
Lin
ace
Beautifully captured.
January 25th, 2021
Mallory
ace
Wow, this is gorgeous.
January 25th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Very pretty. Congratulations.
January 25th, 2021
Anne ❀
ace
Happy anniversary! Lovely image!
January 25th, 2021
