Photo 3229
Trinkets, treasures, or trash 4
We've had this clock for a long time but I can't remember where it came from.
Thank you for your encouraging comments and favs. They are so much appreciated.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
clock
,
for2021
,
feb21words
Lou Ann
ace
Oh it’s wonderful!
February 11th, 2021
Diana
ace
It's a beauty, lovely pattern on the inside.
February 11th, 2021
