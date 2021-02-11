Previous
Next
Trinkets, treasures, or trash 4 by mittens
Photo 3229

Trinkets, treasures, or trash 4

We've had this clock for a long time but I can't remember where it came from.
Thank you for your encouraging comments and favs. They are so much appreciated.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
884% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh it’s wonderful!
February 11th, 2021  
Diana ace
It's a beauty, lovely pattern on the inside.
February 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise