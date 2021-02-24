Previous
Next
Abstract 3 by mittens
Photo 3242

Abstract 3

A flower.
I struggle with what an abstract actually consists of but I'm doing the best I can. I guess it can be interpreted different ways.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
888% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks fabulous to me Marilyn!
February 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise