Photo 3256
Yellow Smiley Cup and flowers
I love my Smiley Cup. 🙂
10th March 2021
10th Mar 21
6
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4283
photos
192
followers
154
following
892% complete
3249
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
993
3255
3256
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
yellow
,
mittens-smiley
,
rainbow2021
Anne ❀
ace
great comp, lovely yellows for the rainbow!
March 10th, 2021
KV
ace
Beautiful and very happy.
March 10th, 2021
Janet B.
ace
This is so bright and cheery, Marilyn! Happy happy happy! :)
March 10th, 2021
Yoland
ace
That must make you smile every morning, great composition:)
March 10th, 2021
Diana
ace
How beautiful that looks, a wonderful way to start the day.
March 10th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
An uplifting image...well done.
March 10th, 2021
