Photo 3354
Trees 28
I don't know what this tree is, but there were several of them along my daughter's street.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
2
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
4423
photos
191
followers
165
following
Tags
trees
,
junetrees21
Shutterbug
ace
My plant app says it is syringa or Japanese tree lilac. Love your photograph and comp.
June 28th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
June 28th, 2021
