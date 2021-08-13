Previous
Next
Hay bales by mittens
Photo 3380

Hay bales

13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
926% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely view - the hay bales look as if they are ready to be gathered to put in storage !
August 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise