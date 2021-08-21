Sign up
Photo 3385
Ivy on a wall
This was on the patio of a restaurant where we recently ate.
Have a good weekend.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful textured backdrop for the ivy. Thanks, hope you enjoy your weekend as well.
August 21st, 2021
Lin
ace
Great texture and lighting
August 21st, 2021
Nina Ganci
wow! Love your wall!!!
fav
August 21st, 2021
joeyM
ace
❤️👌
August 21st, 2021
Myrna O'Hara
ace
delightful
August 21st, 2021
