Flash of Red 4 by mittens
Flash of Red 4

Shape.
I think Smiley Cup and Smiley Mug are having a tea party.
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana ace
They are gorgeous, such a happy looking b/w.
February 4th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely bw
February 4th, 2022  
bruni ace
A nice set, love their Happy Faces.
February 4th, 2022  
joeyM ace
🥰❤️🥰
February 4th, 2022  
Debra
Put a smile on my face
February 4th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Love this shot! Beautiful still life with a touch of happy humor.
February 4th, 2022  
