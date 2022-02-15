Sign up
Photo 3549
Flash of Red 15
High Key.
My married daughter made this wooden plaque for me a couple of years ago for Christmas. :)
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
high key
wood
for2022
feb22words
Diana
ace
I love this Marilyn, what a bright daughter you have :-)
February 15th, 2022
