Flash of Red 27 by mittens
Photo 3561

Flash of Red 27

Loy key.
Icicles.
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Corinne C ace
Golden icicles!
February 27th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful low key image!
February 27th, 2022  
