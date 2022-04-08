Previous
Next
One Subject 8 by mittens
Photo 3601

One Subject 8

Help, get me out of here.
Does the lighting in this shot look okay? We got a new monitor and I had the old monitor when I first edited this but on the new monitor it looked a little dark so I lightened it.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
986% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Another great idea and shot, lovely textures and reflections. It does not look too dark to me, maybe it was a good idea to lighten it ;-)
April 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise