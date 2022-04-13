Sign up
Photo 3606
One Subject 13
Lunch is almost ready.
13th April 2022
13th Apr 22
7
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4751
photos
191
followers
163
following
987% complete
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
3605
3606
1107
3603
1108
3604
1109
3605
1110
3606
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
View Info
View All
Public
View
mittens-smiley
,
30-shots2022
Lin
ace
And he's happy about it! Cute!
April 13th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Love that smile
April 13th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Smiley looks happy to help with meals.
April 13th, 2022
Maggiej
Definitely worth waiting for.
April 13th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
April 13th, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh yummy!
April 13th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Fun capture
April 13th, 2022
