Shapes and textures by mittens
Photo 3655

Shapes and textures

This is a building that caught my eye when we were driving by.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Diana
This is so fabulous, what a lovely find and shot! Lovely textures and light.
June 3rd, 2022  
Casablanca
The shadows are intriguing
June 3rd, 2022  
Shutterbug
Beautiful combination of textures and light/shadow.
June 3rd, 2022  
