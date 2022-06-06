Previous
Rose bush by mittens
Photo 3658

Rose bush

This little bush is in my backyard. I keep waiting for it to get bushier looking but it seems to want to stay thin.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens



Photo Details

Diana ace
It's so pretty and dainty looking, love the colour and capture.
June 6th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a dainty little rose - beautifully captured ! fav
June 6th, 2022  
