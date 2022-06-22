Previous
Next
Lily by mittens
Photo 3673

Lily

22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1006% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love the dusting of pollen on the pretty petals
June 22nd, 2022  
bruni ace
Beautiful white lily
June 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful close up and detail, I love these.
June 22nd, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
June 22nd, 2022  
Debra
What a beautiful lily!
June 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise