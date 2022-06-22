Sign up
Photo 3673
Lily
Lily
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
5
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
4850
photos
187
followers
163
following
3666
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
3672
3673
Tags
flower
,
lily
Casablanca
ace
Love the dusting of pollen on the pretty petals
June 22nd, 2022
bruni
ace
Beautiful white lily
June 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up and detail, I love these.
June 22nd, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
June 22nd, 2022
Debra
What a beautiful lily!
June 22nd, 2022
