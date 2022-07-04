Previous
Independence Day by mittens
Independence Day

Happy 4th of July to those who celebrate it.
Thank you for stopping by.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Neil ace
Have a great day
July 4th, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
Great shot for your Independence Day.
July 4th, 2022  
Harry J Benson ace
Nicely done
July 4th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful Independence Day image :)
July 4th, 2022  
Diana ace
Happy Independence Day Marilyn! Lovely composition and capture.
July 4th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
July 4th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Wow, all those flags! Happy 4th July.
July 4th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Have a great day !
July 4th, 2022  
