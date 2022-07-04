Sign up
Photo 3684
Independence Day
Happy 4th of July to those who celebrate it.
Thank you for stopping by.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
8
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4862
photos
186
followers
162
following
1009% complete
View this month »
Neil
ace
Have a great day
July 4th, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
Great shot for your Independence Day.
July 4th, 2022
Harry J Benson
ace
Nicely done
July 4th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful Independence Day image :)
July 4th, 2022
Diana
ace
Happy Independence Day Marilyn! Lovely composition and capture.
July 4th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
July 4th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Wow, all those flags! Happy 4th July.
July 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Have a great day !
July 4th, 2022
