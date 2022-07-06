Previous
Deer by mittens
Photo 3686

Deer

She had her head down eating something during the first couple of shots but she heard the click of the camera and looked up at me which made me very happy.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

mittens (Marilyn)

mittens (Marilyn)
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful capture - so innocent ,looking over his shoulder at you ! fav
July 6th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
July 6th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
❤️
July 6th, 2022  
