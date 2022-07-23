Previous
Weeping willow tree in July by mittens
Photo 3701

Weeping willow tree in July

Have a great day. For those in the heat, hope you can keep cool.
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and scene with the lovely sunset.
July 23rd, 2022  
Taffy ace
The silhouette of the tree and orange/yellow sunset make this pop.
July 23rd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
July 23rd, 2022  
