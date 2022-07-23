Sign up
Photo 3701
Weeping willow tree in July
Have a great day. For those in the heat, hope you can keep cool.
23rd July 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
mittens-tree
Diana
Beautiful capture and scene with the lovely sunset.
July 23rd, 2022
Taffy
The silhouette of the tree and orange/yellow sunset make this pop.
July 23rd, 2022
Peter Dulis
Lovely
July 23rd, 2022
