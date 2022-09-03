Sign up
Photo 3741
Green plant things
LOL I'm not sure what these are but the were pretty and interesting looking.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
3
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Mags
ace
Love the green!
September 3rd, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
Nice green on green.
September 3rd, 2022
Pam
ace
They have such an interesting shape. The lighting, and greens are beautiful.
September 3rd, 2022
