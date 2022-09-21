Previous
Next
Tree trunk and a little bird by mittens
Photo 3757

Tree trunk and a little bird

Thank you very much for stopping by.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1029% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely find and shot, great textures and bokeh.
September 21st, 2022  
Barb ace
Good catch! Nice contrast between the rough tree trunk and the pretty bokeh in background.
September 21st, 2022  
Mickey Anderson ace
Very pretty, love the moss too.
September 21st, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
September 21st, 2022  
Merrelyn ace
Lovely textures and bokeh.
September 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise