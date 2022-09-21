Sign up
Photo 3757
Tree trunk and a little bird
Thank you very much for stopping by.
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
bird
,
textures
,
tree trunk
Diana
ace
Lovely find and shot, great textures and bokeh.
September 21st, 2022
Barb
ace
Good catch! Nice contrast between the rough tree trunk and the pretty bokeh in background.
September 21st, 2022
Mickey Anderson
ace
Very pretty, love the moss too.
September 21st, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
September 21st, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely textures and bokeh.
September 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
