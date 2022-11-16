Previous
Next
Flower by mittens
Photo 3812

Flower

This is one I took in October.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1044% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the flower. That is such a pretty yellow and I love the center details.
November 16th, 2022  
Mags ace
So pretty!
November 16th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great shot and color
November 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise