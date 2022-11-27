Sign up
Photo 3822
Barn
Taken on one of our rides in July.
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
3
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5020
photos
181
followers
163
following
Tags
barn
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice find
November 27th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
You find some marvellous outbuildings Marilyn; this one seems well maintained and I assume in use! I love the ivy climbing up the gable end and the trees/bushes softening the rectangulat shape to the front of the building!
November 27th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
I’ll rent that and convert it to my art studio— cool shot❤️👌
November 27th, 2022
