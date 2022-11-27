Previous
Barn by mittens
Barn

Taken on one of our rides in July.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Harry J Benson ace
Nice find
November 27th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
You find some marvellous outbuildings Marilyn; this one seems well maintained and I assume in use! I love the ivy climbing up the gable end and the trees/bushes softening the rectangulat shape to the front of the building!
November 27th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
I’ll rent that and convert it to my art studio— cool shot❤️👌
November 27th, 2022  
